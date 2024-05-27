Photo Credit: Unsplash

घूमने के लिए ये देश हैं बेस्ट! जानिए क्या है भारत की रैंकिंग?

Updated On 01:45 PM IST, 27 May 2024

ट्रेवल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स 2024

साल 2024 के लिए वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम ने ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स जारी किया गया है. ओवरआल स्कोर 1 से 7 के बीच रखा गया है. जिसमें 1 सबसे खराब और 7 सबसे अच्छी रैंकिंग है.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

10. स्विट्जरलैंड

स्कोर : 4.90

Photo Credit: Unsplash

9. इटली

स्कोर : 4.90

Photo Credit: Unsplash

8. चीन

स्कोर : 4.94

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. यूनाइटेड किंगडम

स्कोर : 4.96

Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. जर्मनी

स्कोर : 5.00

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. ऑस्ट्रेलिया

स्कोर : 5.00

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. फ्रांस

स्कोर : 5.07

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3.  जापान

स्कोर : 5.07

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2.  स्पेन

स्कोर : 5.18

Photo Credit: Unsplash

1. यूनाइटेड स्टेट

स्कोर : 5.24

Photo Credit: Unsplash

39वें स्थान पर है भारत

वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम के ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स 2024 में भारत 39वें स्थान पर है.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

