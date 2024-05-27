घूमने के लिए ये देश हैं बेस्ट! जानिए क्या है भारत की रैंकिंग?

Photo Credit: Unsplash
साल 2024 के लिए वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम ने ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स जारी किया गया है. ओवरआल स्कोर 1 से 7 के बीच रखा गया है. जिसमें 1 सबसे खराब और 7 सबसे अच्छी रैंकिंग है.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 4.90
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 4.90
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 4.94
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 4.96
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.00
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.00
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.07
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.07
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.18
Photo Credit: Unsplash
स्कोर : 5.24
Photo Credit: Unsplash
वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम के ट्रैवल एंड टूरिज्म डेवलपमेंट इंडेक्स 2024 में भारत 39वें स्थान पर है.
Photo Credit: Unsplash